A Flint police officer was placed on administrative leave without pay after the department learned an arrest warrant had been issued.
The department learned about the warrant Wednesday morning and immediately relieved the officer of duty, Flint Police said.
“We fully support the ongoing investigation being conducted by Linden Police Department and will assist in any way we can aid. We will continue to hold our officers to the highest standards, and nothing less will be accepted in this agency,” the department said.
The warrant pertains to a sexual assault matter, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The investigation into the Flint police officer is ongoing. The Flint Police Department said they are conducting an internal investigation as well.
A former Genesee County corrections officer has also been charged in the case, according to the prosecutor’s office.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
