Warrants are being sought for four people in connection to the shooting at Hallwood Plaza in Flint over the weekend.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton there is no evidence these four people shot anyone.
Charges being sought are carrying a concealed weapon and Leyton said one person had a stolen weapon.
Leyton said they have evidence on one person they believe shot someone but more information is needed before they can issue charges.
