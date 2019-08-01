Warrior Dash, a popular 5K obstacle race, is no more.
Organizers posted on social media on Wednesday, July 31 saying Red Frog - an event production company that puts on the Warrior Dash races - has decided to leave the obstacle course industry.
"We spent the past ten years pouring our blood, sweat and tears into Warrior Dash, and our journey has brought us to a place where Red Frog has decided to exit the OCR industry to focus on our other endeavors," Warrior Dash posted to Twitter.
They went on to say Spartan will waive the registration fee for entry into a Spartan event in the United States for all currently registered Warrior Dash racers.
"Thank you for your passion and dedication over the years. We want you to keep the challenge alive," the tweet continued.
