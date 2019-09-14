Saginaw Valley State University held its annual 9/11 Heroes Run Saturday morning.
The run was initially scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, but it was pushed back due to the storms.
It featured a 5K and 400 meter run for children.
“Having people showing up to honor, remember and really just reflect on the events of 9/11,” said Aaron Mowen, the director of Campus Recreation at SVSU.
Mowen said for the past seven years, SVSU has been dedicating a run for the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.
He’s a veteran himself, so when it was time to pick an event, Mowen said the 9/11 Heroes Run was a no-brainer.
“The university didn’t have a real dedicated 9/11 remembrance event and so with a lot of us being military veterans and affiliated, we put our heads together and the Travis Manion Foundation was the answer and it’s just been something that every year, it’s like ‘here we go again,’” Mowen said.
The Travis Manion Foundation is a national organization and holds the Heroes Run all across the country. Mowen said hosting their own event each year is a great way to honor the first responders, veterans, and all of the lives lost.
“We have the Kochville firefighters and it’s the conversations of the community members out here and meeting Air Force vets or you know meeting people I’ve never had the chance to meet before,” Mowen said.
Anyone who would like to make a contribution to the Travis Manion Foundation can visit the organization's website.
