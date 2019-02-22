A country golf club in Grand Blanc Township will be holding a job fair next month.
The Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club is hosting the event on Monday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They are looking for qualified candidates for multiple job openings including:
- Servers
- Bussers
- Bartenders
- Line cooks
- Banquet cooks
- Prep cooks
- Dishwashers
- General golf course maintenance
- Full time and weekend help with grounds
- Golf shop assistant
- Bagroom attendants
- Poolside servers
- Lifeguards
Applicants need to be well dressed, bring their resume and be at least 18-years-old.
They also need to have a high school diploma or equivalent with a driver’s license and social security card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.