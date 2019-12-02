Bay City Police say they’ve recovered numerous items, including a gun, believed to have been stolen from vehicles.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of McKinley Street at around 3:54 a.m. on Dec. 2. for reports of people running between houses.
Officers tracked the subjects, who officials say were checking parked vehicle doors, in the area.
By following tracks in the snow, officers went to a home on the eastside of Bay City and made contact with the homeowner.
According to officers, the homeowner said there were several teens at that home visiting and knew they had left the house at some point.
Officers said they found electronics, tablets, charging cords, and a gun that was reported stolen from another county.
The incident remains under investigation.
