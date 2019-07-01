The Mid Michigan Waste Authority is asking residents to stop putting glass - and other items - in their recycling bins.
"Part of recycling is having an end user purchase the recycled material. For a while, markets for recycled glass have been extremely limited," the company, which provides waste services to the greater Saginaw area, said in a Facebook post.
Currently, the company said glass does not generate revenue and instead is an increasingly costlier expense.
"We are asking residents to focus on placing only empty, clean, and dry cardboard, plastics #1 & #2, steel and aluminum cans, and mixed paper in their recycling containers. Focusing on these items will help reduce contamination, overall costs, and improve the quality of our recyclables," the company said in its post.
The company is also reminding residents not to place plastic bags, greasy pizza boxes or foam containers in their recycling bins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.