The Michigan State Police Department responded to a situation in the area of the 4000 block of Pasadena Avenue in Mt. Morris Township.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 28, the MSP Fugitive Team responded with a warrant to arrest the suspect, a wanted felon. The suspect retreated into a house and the Emergency Support Team started communicating with him.
The suspect surrendered to police peacefully at around 5:27 p.m. MSP said there were no injuries.
There is no threat to the public according to MSP.
Pasadena was closed from Linden Road to Jennings Road during the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.