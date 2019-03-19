One of the final procedural hurdles was cleared on Tuesday, setting the stage for a trial to begin Wednesday afternoon in the case against a former priest accused of sexually assaulting three young men.
Testimony began at 1:30 p.m. in the case against Robert DeLand.
The case involving DeLand has had plenty of twists and turns.
Mid-Michigan residents learned of the criminal accusations against DeLand in February 2018.
Prosecutors charged DeLand with six felonies and a misdemeanor for alleged criminal sexual conduct crimes involving two men and a minor.
DeLand was a priest at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Freeland. He also volunteered at Freeland High School.
“Shocked that this could actually happen in such a small town with the person it actually happened with,” said Austin Macintosh, Freeland alumni.
The first of three preliminary exams began in April 2018. DeLand’s alleged victim in that specific case took the witness stand. The first alleged victim claimed he had an encounter with DeLand at his home.
“He had his hands on my shoulders and the next thing I know he grabbed my face and started making out with me,” the alleged victim said.
Another alleged victim said DeLand sexually assaulted him at his home as well.
“At one point when he was massaging my back he moved his hand down my butt and put his hand on my butt,” that alleged victim said.
A third alleged victim said he had a close call with DeLand during a memorial at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
“He didn’t go in for his regular handshake. He went a little bit lower than what I’m used to,” the third alleged victim said.
The court found there was enough evidence to bind DeLand over for trial.
In September 2018, DeLand pleaded no contest to the criminal charges against him. He had no prior criminal record and was looking at one year behind bars, five years of probation and would have to register as a sex offender.
DeLand rescinded his no contest plea in October 2018 after learning Judge Darnell Jackson might exceed the state sentencing guidelines and impose a stiffer penalty.
Instead of finding out what Jackson had in store for him, DeLand chose to let a jury of his peers decide his fate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.