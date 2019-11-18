Michigan State Police have released video of an alleged drunk driver almost hitting a patrol car.
MSP Metro Detroit said on Nov. 16 at around 3:10 a.m., troopers were in their patrol vehicle blocking two lanes of traffic for troopers handing a crash.
The dashcam was rolling when the driver appears, and spins around, going the wrong way.
Once she is stopped you can hear the officers ask the driver if she is “out of her mind”, to which she replies, “I didn’t see you all”.
No other details on the driver have been released.
