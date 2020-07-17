The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is reporting a sinkhole at E. Reid Road at Maui Drive.
The department says that the hole may seem small but is actually five feet wide and five feet deep under the pavement.
Barricades are being put up.
They say to drive carefully if you are visiting Bicentennial Park this weekend.
