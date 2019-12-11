Check this out.
A city truck slid into Lake Michigan Wednesday morning as two park workers were trying to put salt on the path along Lake Shore Drive.
It was snowing at the time, and visibility was low.
The workers got out of the truck safely, but at last check it was still stuck in Lake Michigan.
The National Weather Service says the water temperature in Lake Michigan along the Chicago shoreline is currently 38 degrees.
