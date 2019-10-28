Jaw-dropping video of a speeding truck crashing into a Michigan gas station.
It happened on Oct. 25 at around 2:30 a.m. in Ortonville.
Authorities say the truck plowed into the building at a high rate of speed, with two people standing just free away from the crash.
The truck came to a stop in the middle of the store after it pummeled several aisles of candy and booze.
Video from inside shows the driver fall as he rips off the truck’s license plate, and then walks out like nothing happened.
Police caught up with him 13 hours later at his home.
William Edmonds is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police said he told them he got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control and crashed.
No one was hurt.
