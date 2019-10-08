Two Oakland County communities have issued water-consumption advisories after testing found lead levels that exceed new state standards.
The city of Birmingham issued its advisory Monday after water at five of 32 homes tested for lead showed levels above Michigan's standard of 15 parts per billion.
City Manager Joe Valentine says Birmingham alerted the public even though that lead level is not a "health-based standard nor a violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act."
White Lake Township issued a water-consumption advisory last week after testing at three of 30 locations there exceeded the acceptable lead levels.
Both communities are urging residents to take precautions and are providing free filters to certain lower-income residents.
Oakland County Commission Chairman David Woodward says that "no level of lead in water is desirable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.