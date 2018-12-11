Two bottled water distribution sites in Flint were closed this week.
Families in the city depend on those sites and many say despite recent testing, they cannot trust the water coming from their taps is safe.
Mayor Karen Weaver’s office released a statement on Monday saying Christ Fellowship and Vernon Chapel would not be distributing water this week.
Those are the two churches that Michigan-native Judge Greg Mathis donated water to in November, but those donations have run out.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” said Clinton McDaniel, Flint resident.
The decision to close two water distribution sites this week is making an already bad situation even worse for some Flint residents.
“It’s going to affect everybody. If you go to the store to buy a thing of water it’s going to cost you about $5 or more of this same water we give you for free,” said Gino Germani, Flint resident and volunteer.
It’s a burden many residents are already feeling with the two closures.
McDaniel said he waited in line at Asbury United Methodist Church for more than two hours. He said he came close to running out of gas.
“Takes a lot of time. I mean, I gotta go to the gas station now,” McDaniel said.
The line at Asbury United Methodist Church was several blocks long on Tuesday.
“The line, you can see the line is all the way around the corner. You know it’s really bad,” Germani said.
It is unclear if Christ Fellowship and Vernon Chapel will distribute water in the coming weeks.
Weaver’s office said that will be based on the total number of donations they receive.
