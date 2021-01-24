A water main break in Saginaw may cause low water pressure in the city and surrounding areas.
The Saginaw Department of Public Works reported the water main break near Michigan and Weiss Sunday morning.
The Carrollton Township Police Department asked residents to limit water usage while the main is being repaired.
Residents likely experience low water pressure for during the day Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.