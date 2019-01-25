A water main break could mean an interruption of service in Pinconning.
The break happened on 4th and Jennings Street, in the northwest corner, according to the Pinconning City Manager.
Water service may be interrupted for around three hours, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25 as crews work on the issue.
