A water main break is impacting a section of Dort Highway in Genesee County.
The break happened on Dort Highway at Bristol Road.
According to a Facebook post by the Burton City Council, both roads remain open, but there are traffic restrictions on the southbound lanes of Dort Highway.
The post states that water pressure is down a bit for businesses in the area, but water is still on.
A timetable for repairs is still unclear at this time.
