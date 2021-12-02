A water main break has closed the westbound lanes in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in Frankenmuth.
The closure was reported about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
At this time it's unknown what caused the small leak, according to the Water Superintendent for the city of Frankenmuth Ken O'Brien.
Crews are working to make repairs and expect to finish within the next hour. O'Brien said a boil water advisory is not necessary.
