Early Monday morning brought thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan, leaving heavy amounts of rain in some areas.
Drivers traveling on M-46, at Holland Avenue in Buena Vista Township, should watch out for water over the road.
For this evening Mid-Michigan should stay dry but clouds will be moving back to the region.
Those clouds will bring another round of showers starting tonight.
For the full First Warn 5 forecast, click here.
If you have any pictures of flooding or storm damage across the area, sending them wnem@wnem.com.
