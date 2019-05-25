In just one day, raging flood water that stranded nearly 1,000 campers at a Wesleyan Woods Camp finally receded, giving them passage to freedom.
The Cass River flooded and blocked off access for campers to enter or exit the grounds.
At least 6 to 7 inches of torrential rainfall led to the flooding early Saturday morning, washing out the campground’s bridge and main entrance.
Those on the outside, like Vassar resident Tony Jacobs, said he had friends and co-workers stranded inside.
But Jacobs explains all they could have done at the time was wait.
“That’s the reason we came is because they said we can’t get in and they can’t get out,” Jacobs said.
Fortunately, crews with ATVs were able to ferry people across the waters if necessary.
“7 o’clock in the morning, I go out to the bathroom and it’s a raging river,” said Robert Galvin, a Saginaw resident.
Galvin said he couldn’t believe his eyes on when he realized him and his family were surrounded by water.
Same goes for those living in the cabin next to him.
“This one actually woke up and said ‘mom, there’s a flood out there.’ And I said ‘OK.’ I just figured we’d have a stream going through our campsite here. I never expected that,” said Jessica Dunham, a camper from Caro.
But despite being trapped, the campgrounds community came together to provide food and water for one another.
The campground’s main dining hall was offering meals to those on the inside.
“I love it over here, the people in this camp are just phenomenal,” said Ryan Deleeuw, a seasonal camper at Wesleyan Woods.
Deleeuw was shocked when he saw the grounds underwater.
So, he called in a favor from his job at Dave Hausbeck Trucking and brought a gravel train to the site.
The local trucking company arrived early Sunday morning carrying material to lay down over the bridge once the water receded.
With the asphalt finally laid down, cars and trailers can get across the bridge leading into and out of the camp.
“The front section, the main entrance, it took about three hours to get it put back in,” said Leonard Ruggles, camp president. “It wasn’t as washed out as what we thought it would be.”
Ruggles said road crews started at about 7:30 a.m. and didn’t stop until the work was done.
But believe it or not, this isn’t the first time such an event has happened here.
“In 1986, when the city of Vassar flooded, we also flooded,” Ruggles said.
Ruggles said over 30 years ago they went through the same thing but much worse.
Despite the brief scare, many of the campers say this hasn’t put a damper on their plans for Memorial Day weekend.
“It was a little interesting, very scary,” Dunham said. “We didn’t quite know what was going to happen, but we were all saved.”
“Of course, I’d love to come back anytime,” Galvin said. “It’s just the act of God, you know.”
