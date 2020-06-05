If you live near Northwestern High School in Flint, you might be without water for a couple hours.
The City of Flint said a private contractor is repairing a break in the water main that services the school. In the process of shutting down the water main for repair, officials said a valve broke.
To fix it, the water had to be shut off at a different valve, causing a temporary loss of service for a couple of blocks of residents near the school. The issue is expected to last no longer than two hours.
Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air and loose sediment in water lines in the immediate vicinity. After service is restored, residents impacted by the water shut off are advised to run cold water (do not use a filter) for several minutes to flush their water lines.
