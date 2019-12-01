Crews have completed repairs after a water main break in Midland.
The city of Midland said water service was shut off on Wyllys Street, from Swede Avenue to Dawn Drive, on Dec. 1 at about 2 p.m.
After repairs were completed, water service was turned back on at about 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.