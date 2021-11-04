A mid-Michigan city is set to shutoff water on residents refusing to open their doors for inspectors trying to test meters and inspect water service lines running into their homes.
Starting Monday, Nov. 8, the city of Saginaw will resume pre-pandemic water practices for residents failing to respond to these routine inspections.
“What we have to do is still have the ability to do our job,” said Phil Karwat, Saginaw’s public services director. “There’s a lot of reasons that we need to get into these houses to get at these meters.”
He said Saginaw has until 2025 to inventory the types of water service lines they have. Staff have to be able to get inside homes to complete that task.
Karwat said access to the meters could also identify any leaks that will impact a homeowner’s cost for water.
“We’re really getting behind now and it’s starting to create some situations with us being able to do our job,” Karwat said. “We could have some leaks out there that we’re not catching and it’s going to ultimately be a high bill for some businesses and potentially residents out there.”
That’s why the option of shutting water off will be back on the table starting Monday.
Karwat said residents will get a knock on the door. If no one answers, or if staff are not allowed in, a door knocker will be left behind. It will instruct the property owner to set up a time for inspection, usually up to 10 days. If nothing happens, the city will shut the water off.
Karwat said these shutoffs only apply to anyone impeding inspections.
“We’re not doing turn offs for no-pays right now. We’re still working with the residents and the people on how we can get ways to help them pay their bills,” Karwat said.
If you received one of the notices or get one in the future, the city of Saginaw urges you to call them at 989-759-1639 to avoid an interruption in your water service.
