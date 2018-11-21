Some Saginaw County residents may have to boil their water before cooking their Thanksgiving meal.
Richland Township officials performed work on the water main system on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
The water has since been restored, but the area is under a “Notice to Boil Water” until it can be cleared and tested.
Officials said because of the water main lowering, there could be a loss of water pressure. Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of times, precautions must be taken.
The impacted area includes: Wilson Street – Cherry to N. Pine and N. Maple from Thomas North to the Dead end including Ault Street and the middle school.
The township says this impacts about 30 residents.
If you have further questions or concerns with regards to this notice, please contact us at the Richland Township Administration Building: 989-642-2097.
You can also read the release from the township by clicking here.
