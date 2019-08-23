A water main break has forced the Village of Akron to turn off the water.
Officials in the Tuscola County community said a large water main break caused the water to be shut off for the time being.
A notice has also been issued to residents to boil their water until further notice once the water is back on.
It’s unclear when that will be.
