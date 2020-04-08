The Flint River Watershed Coalition (FRWC) is pleased to announce it has received its second federal grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program.
According to the coalition, more than $72,000 will support the Flint River Green Bridges curriculum and teacher training program in its second year of development.
The Flint River Green Bridges program began last year as an expansion to the Flint River GREEN water quality monitoring program for students.
The coalition said the first round of funding supported the design of a 10-week water quality unit connecting 6th through 8th-grade students to their local communities using NOAA’s Meaningful Watershed Education Experiences. It also enabled a partnership with Discovering PLACE to deliver robust teacher training and sustained support in place-based education.
According to the coalition, the second round of funding extends the Bridges program and increases the number of participating schools, teachers, and students. The program will include opportunities for students to engage in water quality through multiple subjects such as social studies, language arts, and math while expanding the career exploration component that connects students to local community experts.
“This was a great opportunity to meet the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) while giving students a chance to think critically about water quality issues,” said James Hall, an 8th-grade science teacher at Hamady Junior High School.
More than 800 students across the Flint River Watershed were engaged in Bridges’ hands-on, citizen science lessons and youth-led action projects before school closures in March due to the coronavirus. The FRWC is working with current teachers and NOAA to adapt the project during this unprecedented time to ensure continued and future success.
“I’m overwhelmed by the response from our science teachers who are eager to continue to engage their students in exemplary place-based water quality education despite these challenging times. They inspire our efforts to creatively adapt the program with new resources,” said FRWC Program Manager Autumn Mitchell.
The coalition said Bridges teachers are using tools such as Zoom Meetings, NOAA Data in the Classroom, and Terrain 360 to bring Flint River watershed education to their students while at home.
“We are very fortunate to receive this additional funding to further enhance Bridges and we look forward to full implementation of the curriculum next school year,” Mitchell said.
Families interested in learning about watersheds and water stewardship while at home can access many great resources at http://www.flintrivergreen.org/.
