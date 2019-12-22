Wayne County has closed on the sale of a former horse racing track southwest of Detroit for $4.9 million.
The county says plans for the Pinnacle Aeropark property in Huron Township call for two warehouse or storage-type buildings that will total more than 600,000 square feet.
The Wayne County Commission approved the sale Oct. 3. HS Commerce 275 has agreed to invest $40 million into the property within five years.
The site includes the foreclosed 300-acre race course site and 350 acres of county-owned land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.