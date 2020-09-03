A Wayne County Sheriff’s Corporal has died after officials say he was attacked by a jail inmate.
On Sept. 2 at around 10 p.m., officials say Corporal Bryant Searcy was attacked by an inmate at Jail Division 2. He was gravely injured and rushed to the hospital where he passed away.
Searcy is survived by a wife and daughter.
The suspect in the attack, a 28-year-old man remains in custody. The Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be conducting an investigation into the matter.
The Wayne County Sheriff said Searcy was hired as a police officer in Nov. 2002.
