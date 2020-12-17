Condolences have been pouring in after the news of the Wayne County Sheriff dying.
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died from complications from COVID-19.
People from around the state are remembering the life of Napoleon.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:
“I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing. Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His Quick Laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most. He was a truly special person. Sharon, Tiffani and his whole family are in my prayers.”
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said:
“Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s passing is a tremendous loss for the city of Detroit, Wayne County, and the entire state of Michigan. Benny was a pillar in the community—a model public servant who lead by example through conscientious words and selfless service. All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Napoleon stood tall on the front lines alongside members of his department to ensure that our community had what it needed to get through this crisis together. He was a progressive ally and champion for changing the justice system to better serve society. And he offered himself as a mentor at every opportunity, so that young leaders, like myself, can be, believe in, and become our greatest selves. Benny’s loss hits hard in the soul of so many people in southeast Michigan who had a chance to connect with him over his decades of service, and his legacy leaves our lives better because of his presence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel said:
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. I have long admired his work at the department and was honored to have an opportunity to partner with him as a colleague. Benny was beloved by so many in the Wayne County community and around the state. We enjoyed a close relationship since the time I took office, including working feverishly together last spring to bring much-needed PPE to his department to protect his deputies, who he cared so deeply for. I could always count on Benny for his support, his input and his cooperation. He was a wonderful man and his passing is a loss not only for his family but also for his many friends and co-workers. Benny had so much life yet to live; our community has once again lost someone larger than life to this vicious pandemic. My heart goes out to Benny’s family. It was an honor and a privilege to call him my sheriff."
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said:
“I am at a loss for words in finding out about the passing of a dear friend and law enforcement partner, Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Benny led the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with professionalism and provided excellent leadership for his agency. I was privileged to work with him on policy issues at both the state and federal level that made a difference for law enforcement across the country. It was comforting to know that our county partner to the south was always a phone call away and Benny always stepped up if we needed assistance. My heart goes out to his family and the men and women of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. Sheriff Napoleon will be deeply missed and I am saddened to lose a close member of my law enforcement family.”
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said:
“I always enjoyed spending time with Benny. We worked together closely on law enforcement matters to protect the families and neighborhoods of Wayne County. Through those challenging times, Benny’s smile always brightened our days.”
Senator Debbie Stabenow said:
“I’m very sad to hear that Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died of COVID-19. He was an incredible man who loved Detroit and everyone he served in Wayne County. I'm thinking tonight of his family and his many friends and sending my love.”
