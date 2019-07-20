A new research division at Wayne State University will focus on ways to improve health by reducing the use of nicotine and tobacco.
The unit at the Wayne State University School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences launched this month and it's called the Nicotine and Tobacco Research Division, or NTRD. It offers Wayne State researchers a hub to enhance research communication, collaboration and educational opportunities.
Dr. David Ledgerwood, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, is director of the division.
The division will encourage multidisciplinary collaboration among scientists at the Detroit university who are studying nicotine and tobacco use as well as in the broader academic community. It also will seek to heighten the profile of nicotine and tobacco research by showcasing studies and scientific programs.
