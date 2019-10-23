Wayne State University announced a pledge that will provide free tuition for graduates of a Detroit high school.
The Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge will also be offered to Detroit students earning a high school diploma who are admitted to Wayne State as a full-time freshman in fall 2020.
The pledge could potentially provide free tuition to more than 49,000 students currently enrolled in Detroit Public Schools and thousands of other Detroit residents, Wayne State said.
The university announced the pledge on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
“This is a tremendous day for Wayne State and for Detroit students,” WSU President M. Roy Wilson said. “This initiative aligns perfectly with many of our institutional values. Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge delivers on all those values. With the resources and opportunities on campus and the exciting resurgence in Detroit, it’s never been a better time to be a Warrior.”
The pledge fills the gap to cover tuition and mandatory fees, the university said.
The pledge launches in the fall of 2020.
In order to qualify for the pledge, students must meet the following criteria:
- Live in the city of Detroit and have graduated from high school or have graduated from any Detroit high school (public, private, charter, parochial, or home school program) in 2020 or after.
- Join RaiseMe, a Wayne State partner, which allows high school students to log their achievements and activities to earn micro-scholarships.
- Receive admission to Wayne State University as a first-time, full-time freshman in fall 2020 or after.
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, for the following fall.
“The Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge reaffirms Wayne State’s long-standing commitment to the city and its residents,” Wayne State Provost Keith Whitfield said. “This solidifies our status as the university of choice for Detroit students. I’d like to thank Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Dawn Medley and her team for making this scholarship a reality.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.