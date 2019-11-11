Westbound I-69 in Shiawassee County was closed due to a crash on Monday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash in the westbound lanes after Grand River Road, Exit 113.
The crash was reported at 9:47 a.m.
The road was reopened about 12:15 p.m.
