The westbound lanes of I-69 are back open in Genesee County following a crash Tuesday morning.
Two westbound lanes were closed after Hammerberg Road due to the crash.
The crash was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The road was cleared about 11:20 a.m.
