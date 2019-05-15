Golfview and Gratiot
The westbound lanes of Gratiot (M-46), at Golfview have re-opened after temporarily closing for a crash.

Saginaw Township Police tell TV5 the incident involved two vehicles, and that one driver disregarded a traffic signal, and crashed into the other.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

