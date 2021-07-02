All lanes of westbound US-10 are back open in Bay County following a crash Friday morning.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened about 10:45 a.m. on westbound US-10 just after the Mackinaw Road exit.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
TV5 is working to learn more details.
