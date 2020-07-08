610 new positive cases of COVID-19. The highest number our state has seen since May.
“Genesee County is certainly seeing a bit of a spike now over the past week or so,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham from McLaren. “The number of cases are certainly going up. It’s not just from increased testing.”
Cunningham says the percentage of positive cases is being analyzed too and it’s also rising.
“So, this is truly disease we’re seeing,” he said. “A couple of our hospitals that were initially hit pretty heavy with COVID. They’re starting to see a few more admissions. It’s not a crazy number yet, but I’m a little nervous. It’s the first time I’m seeing the numbers climb up again.”
It’s not a good sign.
The non-profit COVID Act Now had listed Michigan as one of the few states on track to contain COVID only a few weeks ago. Now it reports we’re at risk.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean this rise in numbers is a second wave.
“We never finished the first wave,” Cunnngham said. “This is the tail of it. When you look across the country, whenever we see more of the disease, it correlates directly with when restrictions were loosened.”
Cunningham says now we’re seeing more people between the ages of 19 to 29 getting the virus. They’re less likely to have serious cases but that doesn’t mean they can’t spread it.
“It might be 25-35 percent of infected people will never have symptoms,” he said. “That’s why the mask is a good idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.