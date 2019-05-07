Detroit Police are looking for a man they said was involved in a shooting Sunday night in Greektown.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a lot of people were in downtown Detroit Sunday night celebrating Cinco de Mayo when shots rang out.
One of four suspects was arrested Monday night in the shooting that left three people injured.
Detroit Police Officers are still looking for the “key suspect,” Delano Ward, described as a 26-year-old man from Farmington Hills.
“We will find you," Craig said. "We leverage our technology better than most.”
Multiple cameras in the area were able to identify the suspects.
Craig said information has been collected on the two other suspects as well.
He said the police department believes the shooting was gang-related and retaliation for another shooting late last year.
“Do yourself a favor and turn yourself into the Detroit Police Department,” Craig said.
