The wet spring has had an impact on the local strawberry crop.
"I was just looking at the strawberries and there's not enough on there to open yet, so bear with me," said Carl Coty, the owner of Strawberry Fields in Hemlock.
Local strawberry farmers are having to turn away customers for their "pick it yourself" season.
Coty says this is the worst harvest year he's ever had, thanks to the non-stop rain in mid-Michigan.
In a good year strawberry fields grow around 5,000 pounds, but this year they say they'll be lucky to hit 1,000 pounds with the farm losing an estimated $4,000 in revenue.
"I hope for a better year next year. I'm just going to survive and hope these berries last through the winter. Hopefully next year we'll have a better story," said Coty.
And, for some of the berries they do have, the farm is taking customers on a call-by-call basis.
