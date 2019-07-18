This week’s Party on McCarty is cancelled, but the summer music event will be back next Thursday.
The threat of storms and dangerous heat put the event on the back-burner for this week.
Motown Night is rescheduled for August 1st.
The new schedule is:
- July 25 – Margarita Night
- Aug. 1 – Motown Night
- Aug. 8 – Country Night
- Aug. 22 – Classic Rock Night
