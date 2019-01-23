The weather is causing delays for ice carvers making sculptures for Snow Fest.
For two decades, Denis Bolohan, from Canada, has spent a week in Little Bavaria making one-of-a-kind snow sculptures.
With all of his experience, Bolohan said the rain is slowing him down.
“We’re doing a roasted turkey on a platter,” Bolohan said as he worked on the sculpture. “I mean it’s raining right now which is eh, so everybody probably took the day off but Friday and Saturday it’s supposed to be cold so it will be great for the sculptures. They’ll last so we can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Special events manager Linda Kelly said anything will be better than last year's warm weather. She said she can’t wait to see more than 150 sculptures made of snow and ice.
“The weather is going to be cold. Everything is going to look beautiful. You’ll be like in a winter wonderland. So if you’ve never seen it you really need to come and check it all out,” Kelly said.
Team Canada is looking forward to seeing their competition at Snow Fest.
“We hope to do a lovely piece and one that I’m proud of and that everyone else will be proud of too,” Bolohan said.
