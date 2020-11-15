The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to high profile vehicles.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority sent an alert Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. that weather conditions have closed the bridge to high profile vehicles.
The bridge is still open for passenger vehicles and empty pick up trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.