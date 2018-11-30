A 54-year-old Midland man was killed this morning when his car left the road and struck a tree.
Clare County Sheriff deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. on US 127 north of Arnold Lake Road in Frost Township.
Weather is believed to have contributed to the crash that killed Leon Noykos, who was driving a 2004 Buick Lesabre at the time.
Deputies believe weather conditions contributed to the crash.
