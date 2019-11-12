Flint daily record snowfall
It was a snowfall for the record books in Detroit and Flint.

The National Weather Service forecast office for Detroit/Pontiac says a record daily maximum snowfall of 8.5 inches (21.59 centimeters) at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday broke a record that had stood for nearly 94 years. It was the highest November daily snowfall, topping the previous high mark of 6.2 inches (15.75 centimeters) set on Nov. 15, 1925. It also broke the old record for Nov. 11 of 4.1 inches (10.41 centimeters) set in 1984.

The weather service says Monday's snowfall of 8.6 inches (21.84 centimeters) measured at Flint Bishop Airport was a record daily maximum for Nov. 11, topping the previous mark of 3.0 inches (7.62 centimeters) set in 1933.

