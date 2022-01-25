Snowfest officially starts on Wednesday and snow carvers are hard at work on their creations.
Artists from all over the world are getting set up to transform ice and snow into frosty works of art.
Jennifer Wernecke is part of a three-person team carving out a snow sculpture.
"It's day one, so we are going to get started today with cutting out the beginning of what our snow block is going to be," Wernecke said. "This is our 10 by 10 single block for world champions."
Under the ice sculpture tent, Gregory Butauski, a certified master ice carver, is getting started on his team's massive sculpture.
"Every year we get to do this 100-block display sculpture and we get to do whatever we want. We get to put it together, design it, work on it," Butauski said.
Butauski owns Rock on Ice and said plans for this sculpture have been weeks in the making.
"We started on it in December, working on the design for a couple of weeks. We've been working on it all last week and today's our first day on site and we'll spend another four days here," Butauski said.
Both Butauski and Wernecke have themes in mind for their frozen artwork.
"We are going to have a wild mother for our snow carve," Wernecke said.
"We're doing a circus theme this year. Elephants and clowns and lion jumping through rings of fire," Butauski said.
Both said the weather is working in their favor this year.
"The snow is going to stay packed and it's wonderful because we're going to be able to play in the snow and it's going to be perfect for snow carving,” Wernecke said.
"Nice and cold. It's not going to get above freezing. There's some snow on the ground, everything looks fantastic," Butauski said.
