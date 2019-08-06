Flint residents had four options to choose from but only two will go on to the general election.
Sheldon Neeley and Karen Weaver won the primary and their names will be on the ballot in November.
Neeley had 3,586 votes, Weaver had 3,815 votes and their competitors Dan Pfeiffer had 1,198 votes and Gregory Eason had 452 votes.
Weaver, the incumbent, took over as mayor when the Flint Water Crisis was in the national spotlight.
As the two candidates look forward to the next election, the city’s water crisis remains an issue.
The recovery from the water crisis is expected to be an important issue as the state and nation grapple with aging infrastructure and government accountability.
