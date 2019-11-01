The race for Flint mayor is heating up as Karen Weaver tries to keep her seat.
"We’ve done a lot with little and we’ve made a lot of good things happen."
Four years after first being elected, Flint mayor Karen Weaver claims she's still the best person for the job.
"I am proud about the economic development that is happened in the city, and the City of Flint really getting economic development to work in partnership with the chamber,” Weaver said. “We’ve made a lot of good things happen. You have to be excited when 2000 jobs come into the city.”
The former psychologist and first female mayor of Flint was elected in 2015 shortly after the Flint Water Crisis began.
She says they are almost done replacing the lead service lines and will start testing those when they are finished.
She says her administration has been working tirelessly on water, economy and making sure people have somewhere to live.
"I’m also proud of the housing that has been going up,” she said. “it’s been going up not just downtown. I just had a ribbon cutting over by McLaren Hospital. That groundbreaking north of downtown over by where we got the choice neighborhood award."
Weaver survived the recall election in 2017 and is now facing off against state representation Sheldon Neeley.
Weaver beat Neeley by over two points in the primary election.
Neeley questions the ethics and transparency of the Weaver administration, but Weaver denies there's a problem.
She says she remains focused on moving Flint forward.
"The best is yet to come,” she said. “Thank the residents for the support that they’ve shown and the patience in getting through some of these issues and challenges."
Check out the interview with Sheldon Neeley here.
