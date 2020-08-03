The Four Lakes Task Force that serves Secord, Smallwood, Sanford and Wixom lakes is holding a series of webinars this month to keep some 6,000 homeowners updated on what is being done about the dam breaches in May.
Monday Wixom Lake went first. And of course, the biggest question was the projected price tag.
“So on Wixom Lake, the pricetag we shared with people at the webinar today was $208 million to rebuild it. That's a big chunk of change,” said Dave Kepler from the FLTF. "It's a lot more than it was going to cost six months ago to in and update the Wixom Lake dam."
Remember that price is just for Wixom Lake.
While everyone is interested in the future, the present has plenty of developing challenges.
The FLTF is concerned about lakebed weeds and tree growth that needs to be contained in the next year.
"The trees are mostly Aspens and those things will grow two-to-three feet a year," Kepler said. "If we don't do anything about those and wait five years for the lake to refill, we'll have trees that are 10-to-15 feet standing in the lake. That's not going to be good for anybody."
The most pressing concern is erosion for shoreline homes, and Kepler says while grants should be available, homeowners need to plan on picking up 25 percent of the cost until other funding becomes available.
"we may have to count on all the property owners paying a portion of the project costs that NRCS grants don't cover," he said.
Kepler says he is happy with the federal government’s response so far and that to complete the repairs that the feds, the state and private donations will be needed.
For more information on the upcoming webinars, check out the FLTF website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.