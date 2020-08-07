The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is hosting a series of webinars for businesses in college towns to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students return to Michigan schools in the fall.
The webinars will be hosted for businesses in the retail industry and for bars and restaurants located within these college towns.
MDLEO says the information presented in the webinars will help businesses serve college students and will provide up-to-date rules and protocols they need to protect their patrons, employees and communities this fall.
“With the number of cases among young, college-aged Michiganders increasing, its critical we take extra steps to ensure that businesses in college towns know how to protect their employees, customers and communities from COVID-19," said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. "Businesses across the state are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we’re working to provide resources and programs to help make that job easier.”
The webinars will be divided by these areas:
- Tuesday 8/11 2:30-3:30PM Kalamazoo – Join Here
- Wednesday 8/12 2:30-3:30PM East Lansing – Join Here
- Thursday 8/13 2:30-3:30PM Grand Rapids/Allendale – Join Here
- Tuesday 8/18 2:30-3:30PM Detroit – Join Here
- Wednesday 8/19 2:30-3:30PM Ann Arbor – Join Here
- Thursday 8/20 2:30-3:30PM Pleasant – Join Here
- Friday 8/21 2:30-3:30PM Marquette – Join Here
“The return of college students presents a new challenge and our businesses must be ready,” said Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “To beat COVID-19, everyone must be aware of the latest information and follow key safety and health behaviors. We want to help local businesses understand exactly how to do that, so that together we can slow the spread of the virus and keep the economy moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.