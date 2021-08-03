The Michigan Employment Clinic (Mi-EC) launched a new website to help people with disabilities or criminal records find and keep a job.
The website and resources are free to use. They provide support for both job seekers and employers in the Lansing area.
The website helps job-seekers identify and prepare for inclusive job opportunities across Michigan. Individuals can prepare their resumes, find job leads, and practice interviews with the resources.
Mi-EC is an independent organization that was founded in the fall of 2020 by Michigan State University researchers Stacy Hickox, an associate professor in the School of Human Resources and Labor Relations, and Dr. Connie Sung from the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Special Education.
“We started Mi-EC last year because we saw a real need to support people who want jobs but face barriers to getting hired because of their disability or criminal record,” Hickox said.
The organization wants to help people with disabilities or criminal records overcome barriers to employment and improve their lives by taking part in a workforce.
“Job-seekers with a disability or a criminal record face stigma from potential employers who may assume that this applicant will not be a good employee, in part because they are unable to communicate the value they would bring to that employer,” Hickox said. “Mi-EC provides resources to employers to help them understand the benefits of hiring applicants with a disability or a criminal record.”
